THE race for the North Wales Coast West Premier title intensified on Saturday as the league’s top three sides all recorded emphatic victories to keep the championship battle finely poised.
Nefyn United remain just one point behind leaders Menai Bridge Tigers after cruising to a convincing 6–0 win away at Bontnewydd.
Tomi Evans was the standout performer, claiming a superb four‑goal haul to earn man-of-the-match honours. Further goals from Steffan Toplis and 17‑year‑old substitute Noa Griffiths completed a dominant display.
Evans’ quartet took him to the top of the league scoring charts with 22 goals, while Nefyn also hold a game in hand on the leaders.
Menai Bridge Tigers maintained their slender advantage at the summit with a hard‑fought 4–2 victory over Llanberis.
The islanders made an excellent start, racing into a two‑goal lead through Sion Hogan and Jamie McDaid. Llanberis responded bravely, with Guto Jones pulling one back in first‑half stoppage time before scoring his second on the hour after good work from Dion Owen.
McDaid missed a penalty late on for the Tigers, but they held their nerve as John Littlemore and Callum Thomas struck late to secure all three points and protect their lead at the top.
Nantlle Vale remain firmly in the title hunt, four points behind with a game in hand, after a crucial 3–1 win away at Penrhyndeudraeth. Osian Jones opened the scoring before the break and Elis Williams doubled the lead early in the second half. Ashley Owen added a third late on, with Cai Henshaw grabbing a consolation for the hosts.
Elsewhere, Llanrug United ran out 5–0 winners at Gwalchmai, while Boded secured a 3–1 victory at Talysarn Celts, Asa Thomas sealing the points with a stoppage‑time goal.
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