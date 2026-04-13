PORTHMADOG took all three points at a windy Traeth courtesy of a disciplined and patient performance against Mynydd Isa on Saturday, writes Treflyn Jones.
Port’s approach play was admirable throughout and many will remember the game for a well-taken hat-trick (his third of the season) by player of the month for March, Osian Evans.
The hosts’ first half-chance arrived 12 minutes in when Mynydd keeper Elliot Quinlan had to be alert to clear a vicious in swinging corner by Rhys Alun.
The same player then forced Quinlan into two diving saves in the space of as many minutes before blazing over the bar after a good headed lay-off from Evans.
There came a few more half-chances before Port broke the deadlock from the penalty spot on 33 minutes.
Sion Williams expertly evaded a defender on the byline before his low cross ricocheted rather unfortunately on to the hand of a Mynydd defender.
Up stepped Evans to guide the ball into the corner of the net by sending Quinlan the wrong way.
The second period was barely a minute old when Evans miscued with the goal at his mercy following a clever ball from Jonny Bravo. This seemed to be the case for long periods of the game ……close but no cigar!
On the hour mark, Mynydd produced their first genuine scoring chance. An excellent cross from the right arrived at the feet of Cayden Hazeldine but he had to rush his shot which went flying over the bar.
With some 20 minutes to go, Mynydd Isa were visibly tiring under pressure and Port at last doubled their advantage when Danny Brookwell ran onto a fine pass by Evans before slamming a low right foot shot beyond Quinlan.
Brookwell then returned the compliment with a delightful one-two with Evans to enable the young Cofi to shoot low into the corner of the net for a comforting 3-0 advantage.
Port were now attacking at will and a splendid defence-splitting pass by Zac Pike sent Sam Reynolds sprinting towards goal before finishing with a confident shot under the hands of the onrushing Quinlan to make it 4-0.
Finally, some three minutes into added time, Brookwell won a determined challenge in midfield before sending Evans on his merry way to beat Quinlan with yet another low shot. Another great hat-trick.
It ended 5-0 and Port will require six more points from four games to make sure of a play-off place. The warning remains the same…. beware of Llannefydd!!! They are the only team who could still overtake us as they beat Llay Welfare 3-1 on Saturday.
Finally, a word of praise to every single player in the black and red shirt this afternoon. You were all great. But, for once, I would like to single out three players who were simply outstanding today, namely Ryan Williams (skilful and composed), Gruff Williams (composure personified) and Rhys Alun who gave everything.
I will not dare praise Osian Evans or those pesky Cofis will be after him and we are sick and tired of losing good players to that lot! Daliwch ati, Port …. we can do this.
Next Saturday we will visit Llanrwst…. a ground were we so often struggle to cross the line. Let`s do it this time. Kick-off is at 2:30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.