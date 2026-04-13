DYFFRYN & Tal y Bont Under 13s are celebrating after winning the North Wales Coast FA Final against Pentre Dragons at the Hops & Barley Community Stadium in Rhyl.
Coaches Tyrone Carr and Dave Matthews were full of praise for the talented young players after they kept their composure to claim their first major cup after a penalty shoot-out.
They said: “We asked them to press harder than they ever had before, to run more, tackle harder, put their bodies on the line, to never give up when things got tough and they did just that.
“They refused to leave as the losers, they made sure they were coming home with the cup.
“An incredibly special moment for them and the club. A massively talented group.
“A major trophy is coming home to Dyffryn.”
They added: “It was a season of ups and downs, but we’ve said it to them so many times we want our season to be like that. It helps them mentally more than they’ll ever know at this age. We knew what we were walking into and they took it on with their heads held high.
“Axl-Cain Carr, Jayden Morris, Sion Jones, Caleb Davies, Liam Marples, Joe Horn, Sion Williams, Deio Thomas, James Matthews, Daniel Doichenko, Harley Charlton and Hari Watson, you’ve etched your names in cup history.”
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