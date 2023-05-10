PENPARCAU finished their Central Wales League South season in style with a 3-1 win against Llanilar at Min y Ddol on Friday evening.
The visitors took an early lead courtesy of a Ryan Hopkins penalty on five minutes and kept that advantage until the 48th minute when Arky’s Andrew Gittins also scored from the spot.
Gittins bagged his brace midway through the half and went on to complete his hat-trick two minutes from the end after good work by Harley Lawton, who then missed another late penalty awarded to the hosts.
Aberystwyth University beat visitors Tregaron Turfs 4-3 after falling behind to a Gethin Jones strike midway through the first half.
The students then staged a remarkable turnaround to head into the break 4-1 to the good with William Ludlow (2) and Progress Iyinbor among the scorers.
Ryan Davies and Jac Hockenhull closed the gap to 4-3 but the university side held on.