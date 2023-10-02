BALA produced a much better performance than of late at Newtown but still suffered their fourth defeat in a row.
Newtown 1 Bala Town 0, JD Cymru Premier
The early season unbeaten tin now seems a long time ago with the Lakesiders struggling to find the back of the net, scoring only once in the last four defeats.
After a frantic start with both sides struggling to create chances, Colin Caton’s charges started to offer more of a threat when Nathan Peate attempted a trademark header of his from Nathan Burke’s corner on the half hour, but couldn’t get the connection needed to send it towards goal.
George Newell then turned well inside the box to make space for a shot on his left, and made home keeper Andrew Wycherley work as he got down to his right hand side to collect.
At the other end, Matty Jones almost broke the deadlock for the hosts late in the half, as he sent a half volley towards goal, which rocketed off the crossbar.
Newtown eventually took the lead on 61 minutes and it was route one stuff.
Ryan Sears headed on Wycherley long punt down field to Aaron Williams whose first time finish beat the outrushing Kelland Absalom.
Williams had the ball in the back of the net again on the hour but there was an offside in the build up and the goal was ruled out.
The Robins went searching for a second and it took a superb stop by Absalom to keep out a long range effort by Zeli Ismael.
Joe Malkin, on as a 60th minute substitute for Aeron Edwards, then tapped the ball around Wycherley but home defender Shane Sutton got there in the nick of time to intercept before Malkin could prod the ball home.
Bala were building up a head of steam and pressed Newtown back as they went in search of an equaliser with a quarter of an hour to go.
Luke Wall and Josh Ukek entered the fray to replace Osebi Abadaki and Ryan Rogers as the Lakesiders threw caution to the wind but they failed to make the breakthrough despite eight minutes of added on time.
Bala welcome new boys Colwyn Bay to Maes Tegid on Saturday when they will look to build on this improved display and get back to winning ways.
Bay, who will bring a large vocal following with them for their first competitive match against the Lakesiders, have made a very successful transition from English League football and are now at the top table of Welsh domestic football having gained promotion last season from the JD Cymru North.
After that there’s an intriguing Welsh Cup clash against Llandudno on Friday, 13 October with an 8pm kick off.
Bala have already been knocked out of the Nathaniel MG League Cup so this tournament is high on their priority list and it promises to be an exciting match under the lights at Maes Tegid.