Aberystwyth Town Women have announced the signing of goalkeeper Margot Farnes.
Farnes, 18, joins the Seasiders after spells at Bowers and Pitsea, and West Ham United's academy, and has also played in Middlesex county representative teams.
She will take shirt number 1.
"I’m really excited to be joining Aberystwyth Town, and can’t wait for the new challenge," said Farnes.
"Everyone has been super welcoming and made the transition really easy.
"I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve, and can’t wait to get started!"
"I'd like to welcome Margot to the club - it's a brilliant signing for us," said manager Gavin Allen.
"She comes here full of enthusiasm, ready to learn and I'm looking forward to seeing her progress.
"It's a very exciting move for her and for the club."