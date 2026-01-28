PENRHYNCOCH delivered one of the weekend’s most significant results in the JD Cymru North, climbing off the bottom spot with a hard‑earned 1–0 victory over Brickfield Rangers at Cae Baker.
In a tight, tense contest, the Roosters found their breakthrough on the stroke of half-time when Ifan Burrell struck his second league goal of the season. From there, Gari Lewis’ side showed real grit, protecting their lead with discipline and determination to leapfrog Ruthin Town on goal difference and breathe new life into their survival push.
While Penrhyncoch’s win reshaped the bottom end of the table, the battle at the top also took another twist.
Airbus UK Broughton moved back into pole position after a 2–1 comeback victory over Gresford Athletic on Friday night.
The visitors struck first when Paul Johnson bundled home Haci Ozlu’s low cross—his third consecutive away goal—but Airbus responded strongly after the break.
George Peers levelled eight minutes into the second half with his 17th league goal of the campaign, before Dan Collins completed the turnaround with a neat finish from Blaine Hudson’s cushioned header.
The result lifts Airbus a point above Llandudno, who now hold two games in hand after their trip to Flint Mountain was postponed.
Holywell Town tightened their grip on third place with a composed 2–0 win over Mold Alexandra at Bartons North Wales Stadium.
The first half saw chances at both ends, with Holywell’s Joe Sullivan and Jamie Breese denied twice each by Joe Smith, while Mold captain Henry Nash forced John Danby into a sharp save from a free-kick.
Sullivan eventually broke the deadlock seven minutes after the restart, reacting quickest to convert the rebound from his own saved effort.
Mold’s hopes faded further when Rhys Nash received a second yellow card, and Craig Lindfield sealed the points late on with a tidy finish into the bottom corner.
Denbigh Town continued their impressive resurgence, edging Newtown 1–0 at Central Park to record a third straight league win for the first time in two years.
In a match short on clear chances, Dan Flanders provided the decisive moment just before half-time, heading home Nathan Brown’s corner via the post.
Newtown almost snatched a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time, but young substitute Scott Moncrieff saw his fierce strike cannon off the crossbar. Denbigh now sit just three points behind a Newtown side who remain winless in six.
There was late drama at the Recreation Ground as Caersws and Holyhead Hotspur shared the points in a 2–2 draw.
Connor Owen put Hotspur ahead shortly before the interval, and the visitors held that advantage deep into the second half.
Caersws finally levelled through Dillon Browne on 82 minutes, only for Owen to strike again in the 92nd minute with what looked like the winner. But the Bluebirds refused to fold, and Tommy Rowlands popped up moments later to rescue a point in a frantic finale.
Guilsfield strengthened their position in the top half with a lively 3–2 win over Ruthin Town at Latham Park.
Ruthin struck first when Tom Roberts’ cross deflected past Luke Evans, but the lead lasted barely a minute as Kiran Russell set up Ryan Knott for a close‑range equaliser.
The Guils moved ahead early in the second half through Spencer Parrish’s header, and Knott added his second after James Smallwood’s free-kick was parried. A defensive mix‑up gifted Joel Giblin a late reply, but Guilsfield held firm to send Ruthin to the foot of the table—where Penrhyncoch’s win ensured they would stay.
Rhyl 1879 rounded off the weekend with a 2–1 comeback victory over Buckley Town. Brad Barnes fired Buckley ahead early on, but Ben Lightfoot levelled with a clever lofted finish before Jack Parry capitalised on a goalkeeping error to complete the turnaround. The Lilywhites have now won four of their last five.
