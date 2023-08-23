It was a game of two halves as St Dogmaels registered their first win of the campaign in an action-packed 6-3 victory at home to Crymych.
All six of St Dogs' goals came in a first half which saw over half an hour of added time.
Chris Morgan opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Elliot Wigley made it two on 21 minutes.
Crymych suffered a double blow when Steffan James turned the ball into his own net in the 36th minute before Morgan stepped up to convert a penalty and make it 4-0.
St Dogs grabbed another two in quick succession just before the break finally came, with teenager Gwilym Rees among the goals.
In the second half, Crymych showed some spirit to score three times. They had two in the opening five minutes of the half thanks to Arwel Davies and Rhodri George, before Davies grabbed his second just before the hour mark.
But it was not enough as St Dogmaels picked up the three points.
Dewi Stars notched their first win of the season with a 7-3 win on the road at New Quay.
A 22nd minute opener from Ryan Busby and a Siencyn Jones penalty put the Stars in the driving seat come halftime.
And they were four goals to the good by the hour mark thanks to Rhodri Morgan and Rhys Davies.
Will Davies pulled one back for New Quay just a minute later but the margin was restored in a matter of seconds as Owen Davies netted.
Again New Quay fought back as Ollie Edwards scored but a brace from Geddes put any hope of a Quay comeback to bed, even despite a late strike from Jesse Hopkins.
League leaders Felinfach failed to come away with anything from their short visit to Lampeter as three second-half goals bagged the home side all three points.
Substitute Rhys Bowden broke the deadlock on 63 minutes before experienced defender Terry Witts and captain Scott Davies made sure of the result.
The Division Two season got underway with three high-scoring games last night.
Llandysul had the perfect start to their campaign with a 5-0 victory at Felinfach Reserves. Osian Mason-Evans and Elis Wilson each bagged a brace to add to Harri Wilson's strike.
Peter Almond's double helped Newcastle Emlyn to a 4-0 win at home to Maesglas. First-half goals were also scored by Osian Thomas and Dafydd Owens.
Pencader were the victors in an entertaining 6-3 game at home to Crymych Reserves.
Pencader went into the break 3-0 up thanks to two from Bradley Rowland and one from Simon Davies.
Richard Thorne pulled one back for Crymych but two further Davies goals meant he had his hat-trick by the 60th minute.
When Sam Coldman missed a penalty for Pencader and then Thorne grabbed his second of the game, it looked like there was hope for a comeback from Crymych.
But that was extinguished in the 81st minute when Joe Rusetti scored Pencader's sixth, ensuring all three points for the home side, regardless of Ifan Vaughan's penalty for the visitors with less than 10 minutes to go.