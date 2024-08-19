THERE were goals galore for Bow Street supporters to enjoy over the weekend as the seniors and reserve sides netted 15 between them.
Both teams were clinical in attack but watertight in defence with no goals conceded.
The first team moved up to third in the Ardal North East table on the back of their 6-0 win on the road at Llansantffraid on Saturday.
They Magpies were far from their best on the day but still too strong for the hosts as they notched their third league win of the campaign to stay two points behind early pacesetters Llangollen Town and Brickfield Rangers who boast 100% records from their four games played.
Street struggled to get going in the first half but kept plugging away and made the breakthrough on the stroke of half time through Richie Ricketts.
But the floodgates opened after the turnaround with talented teenager Caio Carruthers doubling the visitors’ advantage moments into the second half.
The home side’s cause wasn’t helped when Aled Jones was red carded before the hour but the 10 men kept Bow Street at bay until the frantic closing stages of the contest.
Rhys Hughes and Josh Crowl scored two quickfire goals just before the 90 minute mark before Jake Harris netted an own goal in the 91st minute.
Llansantffraid were reduced to nine men a minute later when Daniel Hindley was handed a second caution and there was still time for Sion Ewart to get in on the act with a sixth goal in the third minute of stoppage.
It was a case of anything you can do we can do better as Bow Street Reserves fired nine unanswered goals against visitors Penybont at Cae Piod on Friday evening.
The Magpies’ second string are adapting well to life in the tier four Central Wales League South with three wins and a defeat in four outings, their only loss an opening day defeat at early leaders Ffostrasol.
They stormed out of the block against their Friday night opponents Penybont to lead 8-0 at the break.
Credit to the visitors they came out stronger in the second half and created numerous chances throughout the game, but weren’t able to convert them.
Steff Davies set Street on their way after just two minutes quickly followed by player manager Tom Williams’ first of the evening.
He had claimed his hat-trick by the quarter hour mark before Callum Jones and Llion Jenkins pushed the score on to 6-0.
Williams bagged another brace before the break to take his personal tally to five but the hosts had to wait until the 79th minute for the their next goal which was supplied by Kurtis Dallas.
Other Ardal North East results: Friday, 16 August - Chrik 0 Llanfair united 3; Saturday, 17 August - Cefn Albion 2 Builth Wells 2; Dolgellau Athletic 3 Llangollen Town 4; Kerry 3 Radnor Valley 1; Llandrindod Wells 1 Brickfiled Rangers 3; Llanidloes Town 3 Penycae 5; Rhos Aelwyd 0 Llanuwchllyn 1.