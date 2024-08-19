DOLGELLAU Athletic tasted their first defeat of the new Ardal North East campaign after an extraordinary game against early pacesetters Llangollen Town at the Marian on Saturday.
The visitors took the first half hour by storm by dominating their attacking set pieces.
Keiron Hughes set them on their way with a fourth minute opener and they doubled their tally through Meuryn Hughes six minutes later.
The home team were bewildered and fell further behind to a Benjamin Wilson strike on the half hour.
Dol eventually sparked into life and were given a lifeline just before the break when they were awarded a penalty but it was missed by Dennis Bates.
Credit to the Wasps, they showed determination and a spark to get back into contention in the second half and they finally got on the scoresheet just before the hour through Gerwyn Williams.
However their joy was short-lived as Louie Middlehurst restored Llangollen’s three-goal buffer moments later.
Back came Dol again with 16-year-old substitute Osian Morris latching on to Paul Lewis to fire past visiting keeper Benjamin Lloyd and it was game on when Rob Evans’ cross was deflected into the back of his own net by Meuryn Hughes.
All of a sudden Dol had a realistic chance to get something from the game.
They hit the bar, worked the keeper twice and missed the target on a couple of other occasions.
The equaliser was looking likely but yet it did not arrive and the damage was done.
Nevertheless, a fine display of character from Dol to drag themselves back into the game against a very physical and powerful Llangollen team.
Llanuwchllyn produced a solid display to run out 1-0 winners at Rhos Aelwyd.
With several players missing due to injury, Llan had to be at their best and they made a bright start to a competitive affair with both sides creating chances.
With the visitors’ attackers either injured or on holiday it was left to one of the club’s stalwarts to pick up the slack.
An impressive first half display by Joe Evans was rewarded when he beat his marker to drill an unstoppable shot past home shotstopper Daniel Roberts.
Llan had to pull up their sleeves in the second half to protect their lead and hold on to the three points and they did just that with every player giving their all to keep a clean sheet with 17-year-old defender Osian Aled Roberts catching the eye.
Other results: Friday, 16 August - Chirk 0 Llanfair United 3; Saturday, 17 August - Cefn Albion 2 Builth Wells 2; Kerry 3 Radnor Valley 1; Llandrindod Wells 1 Brickfield Rangers 3; Llanidloes Town 3 Penycae 5; Llansantffraid Village 0 Bow Street 6.