ABERYSTWYTH Town kicked off their pre season friendlies with an excellent and competitive workout against Northern Premier League Champions Radcliffe FC, who prevailed on Friday night thanks to Jake Thompson’s 42nd minute strike.
Town kicked off the game with new signings Rhys Davies and Harry Arnison added to the core group of players who re-signed, along with three trialists, plus two more on the bench.
Facing a strong squad fielding two separate sides in each half, the hosts started under pressure with Dave Jones prominent, punching away corners and long range efforts.
However Aber were inspired by the appearance of Talybont FC’s players singing in the Dias stand, and Jonathan Evans did excellently down the left to feed a trialist to tap home, only to be denied by the offside flag.
More pressure followed from the visitors, but then John Owen broke out, released a trialist down the right flank and his goalbound effort was saved by Radcliffe keeper Olly Thornley.
Luca Navarro sent an effort over the bar for Radcliffe, and later had a long range effort saved by Jones, and Arnison sent in a free kick for Aber which was saved by Thornley.
Aber’s lively trialist up front saw another attempt saved, but then three minutes before the break Thompson broke down the left flank and found the net for Boro with a low effort.
Two more trialists emerged after the break for Aber but it was the English side who dominated possession, with Town defending well.
The Black and Greens’ trialist keeper did well to catch a cross from the livewire Jude Oyibo down the left wing, then at the other end Rhys Davies sent in a trademark left wing cross which was dropping in at the back post until Mateusz Hewett tipped it over.
Davies sent in a corner which was caught by Hewett, then Johnny Evans chipped a shot wide from a promising position.
Iestyn Duggan came on at right back for Aber and acquitted himself well, while for Radcliffe Bradley Jackson fired over and Louis Maynard’s header was parried to safety.
Jamie Morgan headed over and Oyibo cut wide after a mazy run, but Town were always in the game and Iwan Lewis sent a rasper over the bar from the edge of the box.
Tom Walker was last to be denied by the home keeper, and the visitors emerged with a 1-0 from a competitive game.
Despite the result Aber competed well against a crack Northern outfit and showed that as a unit they will defend solidly and create chances in the season to come, so this was a very useful workout for the Black and Greens.
Anthony Williams’ men return to action on Saturday lunchtime as they welcome Cymru South silver medalists Llanelli to Park Avenue for another friendly – please note the earlier kick off time of 12.30pm.