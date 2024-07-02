BALA Town enjoyed a good test when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Larne FC at Inver Park on Saturday.
The professional County Antrim outfit provided stiff opposition for Colin Caton’s men which was good preparation for their European campaign which begins in just over a week.
Bala, who featured several of their recent signings, take on Estonian side Paide at Park Hall in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League on 11 July.
The Lakesiders took plenty of positives from a solid defensive first half display, the only blemish coming on the stroke of half time when Lee Bonis was allowed to turn and shoot from the edge of the area to unleash a fierce strike past new Bala keeper Joel Torrance.
The Northern Irish side doubled their advantage just before the hour after they were awarded a penalty.
But Town hit back moments later when they were awarded a spot kick of their own and George Newell caressed the ball into the bottom right hand corner after the keeper guesses the right way.