PENPARCAU’S rich vein of goalscoring form continued as they punished visitors Talgarth Town 8-0 in the MMP Central Wales League South on Saturday.
That made it 49 league goals since the turn of the year for Arky, a figure slightly skewed by the 21-2 win against Penybont United last month.
Third place Penparcau, who have games in hand on the top two of Radnor Valley and Hay St Marys, flew out of the blocks with six goals inside the opening half hour courtesy of Andrew Gittins, Matthew Davies (3), 16-year-old debutant Ciaran Evans and Liam Jaques.
They eased off slightly after the break but still improved their goal difference with strikes by Gittins and veteran substitute Andrew Carree.
Hay St Marys closed the gap on leaders Radnor Valley, who were not playing, with a 4-0 victory against Knighton Town
Matthew Tong showed his goalscoring prowess again with a hat-trick to take his league tally to 31 after Brendan Hackett had opened the scoring on seven minutes.
Hosts St Marys finished with 10 men, Matthew Venables given his marching orders for a second caution in the closing stages.
Machynlleth were disappointed to leave Llanilar without the win after hitting the woodwork five times in an entertaining 3-3 draw.
Osian Simpson-Jones gave a strong Llan side the lead from the spot on 34 minutes but Mach fired back with strikes by Calum Humphreys (2) and Dillon Browne to give them the edge at the break.
Tomos Garreo pulled one back for Llanilar on 64 minutes and they were handed another boost when Mach’s Daniel Roberts was red carded two minutes later.
Simpson-Jones equalised on 70 minutes with another well-taken penalty and Llan kept pushing for the win but Mach held firm for the draw.
A couple of goals by Alphie Stonefield gave Penybont United a 2-1 win against visitors Presteigne St Andrews.
The Saints had taken the lead on the stroke of half time through Jamie Blythe despite being reduced to 10 men four minutes earlier when Corin Jones saw red.