BONT are through to the final of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup after a dominating performance against Padarn United.
It was an ultimately comfortable victory but the home side were far from their best in a scrappy first half, Sion Jones’ goal all they had to show for their endeavours.
After dropping their first points in the league with a 2-2 draw against rivals Borth the previous week, they were determined to get back into the groove.
They cut loose after the turnaround with a second goal by Jones, a Jake Bush hat-trick with Garin Evans, Eryl Evans and Gethin Evans also on the scoresheet as the game ended 8-0.
Talybont were narrow 2-1 winners at Borth United in the Len and Julia Newman Trophy.
After a pretty even first half, all the goals came after the break.
William Roberts and James Graham put the visitors in the driving seat and by the time Tommy Loveridge pulled one back for Borth in the 89th minute, the hosts had left it too late.
Crymych are into the next round of the Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup after a commanding performance saw off hosts Llanboidy 4-1.
Ross McDonald and Sion Vaughan gave them a two-goal lead at the break with Dafydd Jenkins and Vaughan with his second taking them to 4-0. Gethin Scourfield netted a late consolation.