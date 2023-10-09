Captain Amy Jenkins scored her first goal of the season as Aberystwyth Town Women grabbed a point away against perennial bogey team Cardiff Met.
Cardiff Met 1 Aberystwyth Town 1 , Genero Adran Premier League
Jenkins opened the scoring before Erin Murray equalised just on the stroke of half-time - the first goal the Seasiders have conceded so far this campaign.
And it was a well deserved point that Gavin Allen's side took back to Ceredigion.
"This is a great point on the road for us," said Jenkins afterwards, "and one we really deserved."
Aberystwyth Town Women's next match is in the Bute Energy Welsh Cup, away against Llanfair United on Sunday, 15 October.
They return to Park Avenue on Sunday, 22 October (kick-off 2pm) when they face Wrexham.