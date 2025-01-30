ABERYSTWYTH Town Women have added another player to their ranks ahead of tonight’s Genero Adran Premier fixture at Briton Ferry Llansawel.
A day after announcing the signing of attacker Carys Bufton from Barry Town United, the Seasiders have welcomed Gwenllian Jones back to Park Avenue.
She is a familiar face having enjoyed three seasons with the Black & Greens before moving to Cardiff Met, where she is also studying.
Manager Chris Church said about their second second signing of the week: “We are really happy that Gwen has returned to Park Avenue.
“I was gutted she left in the summer as I was excited to work with her.
“It’s brilliant news that she is back, and I look forward to finally having a chance to work with her.”