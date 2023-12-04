A first-half Gwenllian Jones hat-trick sent Aberystwyth Town Women into the quarter-finals of the Genero Adran Trophy as they defeated Connah’s Quay Nomads 5-0.
Imi Scourfield and Rebecca Mathias each added a goal in the second half as Gavin Allen’s side continued their good record in the cup competitions.
Next weekend the Seasiders travel to TNS in the quarter-final of the Bute Energy Welsh Cup – their fifth away game in a row.
They return to Park Avenue in league action on Sunday, 17 December when they face Cardiff City.