ABERYSTWYTH Town player Harri Horwood is running the Manchester Marathon in memory of Kev Bones Jenkins, the Penrhyncoch FC chairman who passed away recently.
Bones was a popular and well respected member of the football community in Aberystwyth, the county of Ceredigion and Wales as a whole.
He was buried at Aberystwyth Crematorium in a public funeral on Tuesday with family and friends gathering at Penrhyncoch Social Club afterwards to celebrate his life.
“I am doing this in loving memory of my friend Kevin 'Bones' Jenkins.
“Kevin was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, and friend, who will be sorely missed by the community of Penrhyn-Coch.”
All the money collected will be donated to Hywel Dda Health Charities, who provided constant support for Bones during his treatment.
Harri has set a fundraising target of £300 and has already raised £280.