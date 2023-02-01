ABERYSTWYTH Town player Harri Horwood is running the Manchester Marathon in memory of Kev Bones Jenkins, the Penrhyncoch FC chairman who passed away recently.

Bones was a popular and well respected member of the football community in Aberystwyth, the county of Ceredigion and Wales as a whole.

He was buried at Aberystwyth Crematorium in a public funeral on Tuesday with family and friends gathering at Penrhyncoch Social Club afterwards to celebrate his life.

Harri said on his JustGiving page: “I am running the Manchester Marathon on April 16th, 2023.

“I am doing this in loving memory of my friend Kevin 'Bones' Jenkins.

“Kevin was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, and friend, who will be sorely missed by the community of Penrhyn-Coch.”

All the money collected will be donated to Hywel Dda Health Charities, who provided constant support for Bones during his treatment.

Harri has set a fundraising target of £300 and has already raised £280.

To donate click here.