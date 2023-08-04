HARRY Owen has joined Aberystwyth Town on loan from Connah’s Quay Nomads until January 2024.
The young central defender joins up with Anthony Williams’ squad immediately and is eligible for their trip to Jenner Park this weekend for the Nathaniel MG Cup 2nd Round.
Bodelwyddan-born Harry progressed through the ranks at Flint Town Utd before moving to the Nomads’ Academy in 2019 on a full-time scholarship programme in conjunction with Coleg Cambria.
At just 16-years-old, he captained the club’s U19s to the 2019/20 JD Cymru Premier Development North League where a professional contract followed in January 2021.
A loan spell with Ruthin Town for the second half of 2021/22 saw Harry enjoy his first consistent taste of senior football, before he spent the 2022/23 season with his former club Flint Town Utd.
He made a total of 33 appearances with The Silkmen, scoring three times, including once against his new club, rescuing a point for a 1-1 draw at Cae y Castell in January.
Harry said: “From playing Aber last season, it was clear there was a tight-knit group of lads who worked hard for each other, so I’m looking forward to getting involved and doing my best for the club.
“The conversations I’ve had with Taff have been positive – like me, he is very ambitious so hopefully it’ll be a good match.
“I also know a few of the lads in the squad who’ve had nothing but good things to say about the club and the people around it.
“My ambition for the loan is to help the team be as successful as possible, getting up the league table and through the cup competitions as far as we can. I’m really looking forward to getting started!”
Manager Anthony Williams said: “Harry has gained valuable experience over the last two years and showed his qualities in this league last season with Flint.
“He’s strong, quick, and is a big threat in both boxes. We’re delighted to get him on loan ahead of several other clubs showing the ambition of our club for this coming season.”