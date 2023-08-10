Bow Street built on their opening day win in the Ardal North East with a free-flowing display to see off Dolgellau Athletic 4-0 at Cae Piod last night.
Dolgellau's cause wasn't helped by losing Ryan Thomas to a knee injury very early in the game and having two players sent off for second cautions in the second half.
But the Magpies were the better team on the night by some distance, inspired b Ben Davies who led the way with three quality goals, his strike on 16 minutes the difference between the two sides at the break.
He doubled the hosts' advantage moments after the restart after good work by Sion Ewart with Rhys Hughes getting in on the act with Street's third just before the hour.
Iwan Jones was given his marching orders on 63 minutes and the 10 men were made to pay when Davies netted his hat-trick moments later.
To rub salt into Dolgellau's wounds, Gethin Evans was also sent for an early shower.
Penrhyncoch were held to a 0-0 draw at Llandindod Wells after a tight affair with defences coming out on top at the Broadway.
The Roosters offered the greater threat in the first half but struggled to find a way through the The Spamen's back line.
The second stanza followed the same pattern with chances few and far between and Pen having to be content with a point.
Goals by Adam Farmer and Tommy Rowlands gave Builth Welsh the win against visitors Radnor Valley who had taken an early lead through Joseph Price.
The newly-promoted New Radnor club were reduced to 10 men on 56 minutes when Elliot Rees Morris was red carded and the hosts took advantage with two late goals.
Rhos Aelwyd were 2-1 winners at Cefn Albion thanks to Dyfan Thomas and Evan Tomos Woodall's late winner. Jordan Williams had equalised for the hosts on 37 minutes.
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant won 6-0 at Welshpool Town courtesy of Tommy Evans, Will Roberts-Morris (4) and Joe Vaughan.
Benjamin Wilson netted a brace to give Llangollen Town the early initiative at Penycae who struck back to make it 2-1 through Zac Davies before the break.
Thomas Edwards equalised from the penalty spot with 15 minutes to go but Wilson grabbed the headlines with his hat-trick and the winner in the closing stages.
Fixtures: 11 Aug - Llansantffraid v Penycae
12 Aug - Bow Street v Llanfair United; Builth Wells v Llangollen Town; Llanrhaeadr v Llandrindod Wells; Penrhyncoch v Welshpool Town; Radnor Valley v Dolgellau Athletic; Rhos Aelwyd v Llanuwchllyn