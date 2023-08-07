BALA eased into the next round with an ultimately comfortable win after being kept at bay by tier two Ruthin in the first half.
Ruthin Town 0 Bala Town 4, Nathaniel MG Cup, round 2
The Lakesiders’ George Newell had offered a threat in the opening 45 minutes without making the breakthrough but it all clicked in the second stanza as he claimed the match ball with a well-taken hat-trick.
Colin Caton’s men made a bright start without creating many clear-cut chances, the best falling to Joe Malkin who headed over Ross White’s cross on 24 minutes.
The new-look Bala side, which featured six new signings in the starting 11 and three on the bench, continued to boss matters at the Memorial Playing Fields with new signing Iwan Roberts delivering an appealing corner straight on to the head of Nathan Peate who failed to find the target.
Forward Malkin, who made the move to Maes Tegid from Connah’s Quay Nomads, then found space inside the area to fire away a shot, but was blocked as he was about to pull the trigger.
And as the half drew to a close, Luke Walls’ free kick following a late challenge on White by Ethan Davies, struck the wall with shouts for a penalty waved away. Newell then dragged a couple of efforts agonisingly wide.
Bala had shown enough attacking intent to suggest that the goals would come after the turnaround and they started on the front foot again, netting their first goal of the season on 51 minutes, Newell heading home a Ross White delivery
He bagged his brace on the hour, bundling the ball home at the back post after Naim Arsan’s powerful effort was parried by keeper Daniel Goldston.
And it was game over when captain Nathen Peate towered over the opposition defence to power in Bala’s third.
Newell went close on a couple of occasions to grabbing his hat-trick but made no mistake on 83 minutes, diving down to guide in a header.