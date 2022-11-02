Hay St Marys beat Mach to widen lead at the top of Central Wales League South
Hay St Marys maintained their position at the top of the table with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Machynlleth at Forest Road.
The Saints’ leading scorer Matty Tong put the home team ahead after 26 minutes when he ran on to a Rob Snedden through ball and his initial effort was saved by the advancing Thomas Jenkins but the striker was alert enough to tuck home the rebound.
But his match was over on 35 minutes when he was shown a red card following his reaction to a challenge by Luke Holt and the visiting defender was also dismissed for his part in the episode.
The Cae Glas men were reduced to nine men when Dillon Browne was dismissed two minutes before half time whistle for an altercation with Frazer Mcanally.
The Saints took advantage of the extra player and came close to scoring through captain Liam Mcanally and Jack Cripps before they doubled their tally on 54 minutes. Snedden’s deflected cross from out on the left flank was met by William Goodwin with a diving header at the far post to hand the home team a much-needed buffer.
Recent signing Jordan Harvey added a third in the 80th minute when he spotted Jenkins out of his area and lifted the ball into an empty net from nearly 30 yards out.
Despite conceding that goal, Machynlleth continued to press in the closing stages, with former Cymru Premier striker Borrelli going close when he lifted the ball over his head and it dropped narrowly wide of the far post. The former Carmarthen Town and Penybont forward netted a consolation with three minutes remaining after Adam Finn had blocked his initial effort on the goal line when Saints custodian Tom Lewis had been beaten.
Second placed Llanilar were beaten 5-4 at Radnor Valley, who led 3-2 at the break with goals by Charles Beaumont, Matthew Croose and Taylor Wovencraft; Jamie Stuart and Daniel John the scorers for Llan. Geraint Lloyd increased the visitors’ lead before Llan were reduced to 10 men when Ryan Hopkins received a second caution.
Credit to Llan they came roaring back to draw level with strikes by Osian Simpson-Jones and Robert Preiser but it was all for nothing as Callum Matthews grabbed a last minute winner for Valley.
Goals by Harley Lawton, Ryan Edwards (4), Michael Gornall (3), Liam Jaques, and Matthew Davies saw Penparcau hit double figures against Aberaeron whilst Knighton Town went one better at Penybont United.
Tregaron Turfs were held to a 1-1 draw at Talgarth thanks to a late equaliser by Jason Jones. It could have been better for the visitors if Gethin Jones had netted a penalty with 15 minutes remaining.
Aberystwyth University beat Presteigne St Andrews 5-0.
