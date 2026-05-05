HAY St Mary's were crowned Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) champions after defeating Llanidloes Town Reserves 5-0 and title rivals Rhayader Town Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw at Llandrindod Wells Reserves.
Following a goalless opening 45 minutes at Forest Road, largely due to an excellent performance from Marshall Jones in the Daffs' goal, the Saints broke the deadlock through Darren Horrigan after a 57th minute corner was only partially cleared by the visitor's defence.
Former Builth Wells forward Dave Thomas doubled the advantage three minutes later from close-range after Llanidloes Town Reserves failed to clear another corner from their penalty area.
The league's top scorer, Ricky Lynes, netted his first goal of the evening when he latched on to a well-timed 69th minute pass from Horrigan before coolly finishing past Jones.
Taylor Maddy broke down the right flank four minutes after the restart and his low cross converted at the far post by Lynes.
The Saints striker netted his 30th goal of the league campaign from a Charlie Ward cross, and completed his personal treble in the process, with four minutes of normal time remaining to put the icing on the cake and start the celebrations amongst the home supporters.
Hay St Mary's went on to conclude their league fixtures three days later with a 6-2 victory at Llandrindod Wells Reserves.
Lynes added another hat-trick to his league tally and was joined on the scoresheet at the Broadway by Ward (two) and Maddy to complete a successful campaign for the Forest Road club.
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