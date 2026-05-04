A LONG trip to Mid Wales awaited Ardal North East champions Llanuwchllyn, and with Builth Wells chasing vital points for survival, it was never likely to be a relaxed afternoon. The priority for Llan was to maintain standards and avoid injuries.
Builth made a blistering start, racing into a two-goal lead through Seth Bridgeman inside seven minutes as Llan struggled to settle after the journey. From Llan’s perspective, both goals were disappointing, but their response was impressive as they gradually took control and began to dominate possession. Unbeaten since Christmas, they were determined to extend that run.
The difference on the day proved to be Builth’s goalkeeper, along with a lack of cutting edge from the visitors. Dale Davies, Meilir Williams, Steffan Dolben and Gwydion Roberts all came close, but were unable to find the net.
After the break, the pattern continued. Iolo Gwyn Jones went close on three occasions, but Builth’s defence remained resolute. Llan finally pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining, Williams finishing from a Roberts cross for his 52nd goal of the season. Despite late pressure, an equaliser proved elusive.
There were positives, with Cynan Roberts stepping up from the second team for a full debut, while others picked up valuable minutes ahead of the forthcoming cup final against Bangor. Dolben and Nathan Davies impressed, but Aled Parry earned Man of the Match for his tireless midfield display.
Attention now turns to the final league fixture away at Knighton, another tough test against a side chasing a play-off place.
Dolgellau produced an emphatic performance to overcome Llangollen, whose depleted side still showed quality and physical presence. The hosts struck twice from set pieces, with Guto Pugh reacting first to a loose corner before Ioan Roberts’ throw-in led to Gerwyn Williams finishing well.
Llangollen hit back early in the second half through Finlay Palmer, but Dolgellau responded strongly. Osian Morris headed home before adding a second from a rebound, while Aaron Young scored the goal of the game, beating two defenders before placing the ball into the far corner. Williams added his second following neat build-up play, with further goals from Steve Jones and Rob John completing a convincing win.
Manager Rob Evans said: “Two games to go, and we’ll do everything we can to finish strongly, starting Wednesday away at Llanfair.”
Bow Street were beaten 3-1 by Llanrhaeadr at Cae Piod. David Frances’ goal separated the sides at the break before Billy Clarke doubled the visitors’ lead early in the second half. Joshua Taylor gave the Magpies hope just after the hour, but Joshua Bowen ensured victory late on.
Other results: Cefn Albion 3 Llandrindod Wells 0; Rhos Aelwyd 1 Knighton Town 6; Corwen 3 Kerry 1.
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