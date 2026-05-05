NEWTOWN retained the Central Wales Youth Cup following a 4-0 victory over Llanilar under the Victoria Avenue floodlights.
The Robins broke the deadlock after 22 minutes when Scott Moncrieff's shot from the edge of the penalty area was parried by Llanilar custodian Finley Marshall and Rae Lewis pounced on the rebound first to score from close range.
The lead was doubled in the opening minute of the second-half when a Tarran Hollinshead cross from out near the left-hand touchline was converted at the near post by Taylor Barrow.
The Falcons proved to be resilient opponents for the cup holders, having been thumped 8-1 by the Robins in last season's final, and it was not until the final 10 minutes of the match that Newtown were able to double their tally.
Tyler Davies was on hand at the far post to convert Hollinshead's low cross from right-hand side of the penalty area in the 83rd minute prior to Moncrieff adding a fourth goal for the Robins in the second minute of stoppage-time when he netted with a close-range finish.
Newtown captain Harri Howells received the trophy from Jo Blackburn of the Central Wales FA before the celebrations could commence amongst the young Robins and complete a double for the Latham Park after lifting the Central Wales Senior Cup seven days earlier.
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