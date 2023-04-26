Hay St Mary’s secured the point that they required to finish in the promotion places following a 1-1 draw with hosts Aberystwyth University.
Saints’ manager Gareth Jenkins made the journey to the coast without a number of key personnel, including suspended top scorer Matty Tong, and had to name himself on the substitute bench.
The visitors had an early opportunity to take the lead when Jake Atkinson saw his header saved by Sion Edwards from a fourth minute corner before a shot was cleared off the line in the ensuing melee.
Jack Cripps then fired narrowly wide on the far post in the 18th minute after latching on to a through ball from Brendan Hackett.
Biggs went close with a first-time effort 14 minutes later from a Curtis Williams cross on the right. However, it was the students who broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the interval after pouncing on some hesitancy in the Hay St Mary’s defence following a break in play due to a head injury to Cripps that allowed Chris Carter to finish past Tom Lewis in the visitors’ goal.
The Saints looked to respond before the interval but struggled to test Edwards in the home goal. The closest they came to an equaliser was when Charlie Howarth lifted the ball over the crossbar from 20 yards.
The visitors started the second-half, following some stern words from their manager, with Hackett firing wide from 25 yards in the opening minute after the restart. The Saints midfielder went close again 13 minutes later, after Biggs had headed on a long throw in the hosts’ penalty area, but was unable to keep his effort on target.
Midfielder Callum Maddy tried his luck from 25 yards out in the 68th minute for the visitors but it seemed like it was not going to be their day as they pressed for an equaliser. That was until Biggs rose like a salmon at the far post to emphatically head home from a 76th minute corner and level the scores.
Curtis Willliams nearly put the Saints ahead three minutes later but lifted his effort over the crossbar after Biggs headed another corner back across goal.
Hackett was denied by the goalkeeper’s legs in the 81st minute after Biggs headed a deep free-kick into his path.
Aberystwyth University always looked dangerous on the break during the second-half and caused some heart-stopping moments for those Hay St Mary’s supporters who had made the long journey. Home substitute Progress Iyinbor was stopped by a well-timed challenge in the 85th minute as he drove towards Tom Lewis’ goal.
The result guaranteed a top-two placing for Hay St Mary’s and maintained their promotion hopes to the third tier of Welsh football next season.
Penparcau, in third place, staged a second half comeback at Llanilar who had seized the early initiative with a Jamie Stuart goal on 13 minutes.
It was a pretty even first half but Arky took control after the break with Elwyn Edwards equalising on the hour before 16-year-old Ciaran Evans netted the winner seven minutes later.
The visitors finished the game with 10 men after Anthony Evans received a second caution on 77 minutes.
Leaders Radnor Valley are one victory away from securing the title after they ran out comprehensive 5-2 winners at Tregaron Turfs.
The visitors made another strong start to take a 3-0 lead inside 34 minutes through Callum Matthews (2), and Joseph Price .
A couple of goal either side of the break by Joshua Taylor and Ifan Jones Put Turfs right back in contention.
But Price had the final say with a couple of goals to claim his hat-trick and take his tally to 16 league goals for the season.
Goals by Calum Humphreys, Dillon Browne and Callum Page made it four wins on the bounce for Machynlleth who ran out convincing 3-0 winners at Penybont.