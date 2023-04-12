Hay St Marys moved to the top of the Central Wales League South table after a hard-fought 2-1 win against visitors Penparcau on Saturday.
After an even encounter with Arky taking the lead through Harley Lawton midway through the first half and the hosts drawing level courtesy of an Elwyn Edwards own goal, the decisive moment came on 83 minutes when Jack Briggs slotted home a penalty past Pen keeper Daniel Pritchard.
In the other game played on Saturday, Machynlleth ran out 3-1 winners against visiting Knighton Town.
Callum Page gave Mach an early lead on 14 minutes and bagged his brace with 12 minutes remaining.
Dillon Browne extended the Cae Glas side’s advantage five minutes later before Knighton grabbed a last-minute consolation through Kieran Dovey.
On Monday, Tregaron Turfs beat visitors Penybont United 5-1 after bossing proceedings throughout.
Joshua Taylor bagged a brace for the hosts to give them a 2-1 lead at the break with David Stevens replying for United.
Turfs shifted through the gears in the second stanza with a couple of goals by Melvyn Davies and Taylor claiming his hat-trick.
Knighton returned to winning ways when they beat basement side Presteigne St Andrews 4-2 with William Hyett, Kieran Dovey and Samuel Hoyle amongst the goals.