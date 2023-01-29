DOLGELLAU suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat in the Ardal League North East against an experienced and streetwise Cefn Albion team, who are second in the league for a reason.
Dol started well on Saturday and for 20 minutes they were comfortable, however, they switched off and were punished three times in 15 minutes.
The Wasps don’t seem to be learning from the same basic mistakes and found themselves 3-0 down at half time.
They could have given up, but to their credit they kept going and played much better in the second half and stuck to the game plan much better.
Torne Lee Samuels, Jordan Johnson and Alex Williams put the home side in the driving seat with Chris Budrys and substitute Luke Griffin completing the job in the second half.
Dolgellau had their moments though with David Edwards hitting the posts, Callum Page with a free header and William Gruffydd forcing a fine save out of keeper Joshua Roberts.
Dol manager, Owain Williams, said: “Very tough lessons for the lads. They need to learn from their mistakes and take more responsibilities on the pitch – individually and collectively.
“The next few games will say a lot about everyone and how we react.
“Our performances haven’t been good enough and we need to look at ourselves and work harder to improve – on and off the pitch.
“Credit to Johan, Wil and Callum for their performances today.”
Llanuwchllyn, who are two points behind Dolgellau in eighth place but with three games in hand, were held to a 2-2 draw at Builth Wells.
Llan took the lead courtesy of a Michael Pritchard penalty on 13 minutes but they were pegged back by Lyndon Jones 20 minutes later.
The visitors deserved more out of the half after shaping up as the better team in the first half and they got their reward when Garmon Hafal restored their lead in stoppage time.
Back came Builth with a second equaliser, substitute Christian Jones making an impact, five minutes after entering the fray as a 52nd minute substitute.
There were further chances as both ends but it remained 2-2 which was probably the fair result at the end.
Other results: Bow Street 3 Welshpool Town 0; Caersws 3 Llanrhaeadr 0; Llanfair United 1 Llangollen Town 1; Penycae 4 Rhayader Town 1