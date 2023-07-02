S4C will broadcast highlights of the Cymru women's football matches starting with their game against the United States.
On 9 July Cymru will play against the United States for the first time in California, with highlights to be seen on S4C on the 10th.
This is the first time the team has played outside Europe, with Cymru taking on the champions as part of the United States' preparations to defend their title.
Angharad James, Cymru vice-captain, said: "I'm delighted to hear S4C will be broadcasting highlights of our national fixtures, starting with the game against the USA.
"The game against the world champions will offer the perfect preparation before we start our Nations League campaign in September, where we will face some of Europe's strongest teams.
"It's really important that the highlights are available on S4C to promote the Welsh language and to inspire girls to fall in love with football."
Highlights of Cymru’s Nations League matches over the Autumn will be shown, with games against Germany, Iceland and Denmark.
Geraint Evans, S4C's Director of Strategy, Content and Publishing, said: "It's an exciting time for women's football in Wales, and in partnership with BBC Wales, we're looking forward to bringing the best of our national team's games to a new audience on S4C.
“We're also committing to broadcasting more games from the Genero Adran Premier next season, to give the games a well-deserved platform as the interest grows.
"We already have a close relationship with the Football Association of Wales, and we're proud to play our part in developing the women's game in Wales."
S4C will increase coverage of women's league games, with more Genero Adran Premier fixtures than ever to be seen during the 2023/24 season.
It's also been announced that Cymru men's matches will be available to view live on S4C until 2028, and the U21 men's qualification campaign for the 2025 UEFA Championships can be viewed on the channel's platforms.
USA v Cymru - Highlights Monday, July 10th 6pm on S4C