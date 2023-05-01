Aberystwyth Town's Cameron Allen and Porthmadog's Cian Pritchard and Kian Hughes players were in the Wales Schoolboys Under 18s squad who have just retained the Centenary Shield.
A 1-1 draw against England at Hednesford_Town was enough to see Wales crowned champions for the second year running with the Traeth team’s Cian Pritchard and Kian Hughes involved throughout the campaign.
Allen, who was part of last season's successful side, came back into the squad for the final game after suffering a torrid time with injuries.
The point was secured thanks to a late wonder strike by Coleg Menai student Fabrizio Murtas .
Managed by former Porthmadog legend Marc Lloyd Williams, Wales won the Centenary Shield for the first time in over four decades last season and they have now secured back-to-back successes.
Lloyd Williams said: “They say it’s hard to win a competition but even harder to retain it.
“Proud to have led these group of players and staff in retaining the Centenary Shield this season, three wins and a draw.
“First time Welsh Schools FA U18 have won it back to back in 50 year history of the competition.”