Porthmadog 4 Bethesda Athletic 2
Ardal North West
BETHESDA proved to be a handful in the corresponding fixture back in August at Parc Meurig but this time the sixth-placed side proved an even more difficult nut to crack and this made Port’s win a very good one at the end of a thoroughly entertaining tussle which will be remembered for a fine hat-trick for Port`s young striker Osian Evans, writes Treflyn Jones.
Port were first out of the blocks when Gethin Hughes had to make a hurried clearance with Port’s Sam Reynolds breathing down his neck, and, a minute later, Rhys Alun shot just over the bar when well-placed.
A couple of minutes later, though, Pesda took the lead when the skilfull Joe Todd worked himself into a dangerous position before attempting to place the ball to Josh Cooke’s left. Port’s keeper did well to parry it but the rebound was bundled home by Port’s Cai Griffith as he attempted to clear the danger.
It then took a good save by Cooke to block a fine 25-yard free kick by the impressive Osian Hughes and, soon after, Todd went close again at the end of another good move by Pesda.
Port did not panic and they drew level on the 20 minute mark when Evans made a long run at goal before sidefooting from a narrow angle past the keeper to level the score at 1-1.
Port were now in the ascendancy and the busy Rhys Alun blazed a shot over the bar when well-placed after great work by Sam Reynolds.
On 38 minutes, Port took the lead for the first time. Evans again just beat the off-side trap and after a strong run down the right flank, his pinpoint pass was confidently volleyed home by Sam Reynolds.
2-1 to Port but they wanted more and the visitors’ keeper did well to stop a close range shot by Gruff John after he had beaten two defenders with aplomb.
The second half was barely two minutes old when the Port defence fell asleep somewhat during a well-rehearsed corner kick move.
The ball was rolled into the path of former Port striker Arden Gisbourne who calmly slotted the ball into the corner of the net past Josh Cooke’s despairing dive.
2-2 and we had a thriller on our hands.
Both teams attacked with enthusiasm but you felt that Port could find another gear especially with the pace and tenacity of Danny Brookwell and Osian Evans.
Indeed it was a clever move involving these two that led to another Port goal.
A shot by Evans was charged down before Brookwell was brought down by a defender and referee Craig Griffiths pointed to the spot.
Up stepped Evans to send the keeper the wrong way as the ball found the corner of the net to the delight of the young fans in the Town End stand.
It was now end to end fare and Port’s Josh Cooke had to be alert to save a glancing header by Corey Lundstram before a fine free kick by Gruff John for Port slammed against the upright with keeper Hughes stranded.
With two minutes of the 90 remaining, Port finally put the game to bed when Evans was brought down in the box by the Athletics’ keeper.
The strong striker picked himself up, brushed himself down and sent his right foot penalty low and hard to Hughes’ left to complete his maiden hat-trick for the Traeth men.
Next Saturday, Port will make the short journey to Pwllheli for the big local derby (2pm).
The last game at Y Traeth saw a 2-0 victory for Port with Osian Evans grabbing a brace and the game attracted 821 paying customers.
This return match will be a tough one for Port against a fast-improving Pwllheli side and former Port players Harri Lambe, Cian Pritchard and Marcus Banks will have something to prove. Let`s see if this match can attract a crowd of over a thousand.
