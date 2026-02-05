IT’S Derby Day in Llyn & Eifionydd on Saturday as Porthmadog and Pwllheli meet for the second time this season, with a 2.00pm kick‑off at Y Rec.
Their first clash back in August drew a bumper holiday crowd of 821, and Pwllheli proved stubborn opponents. But a first‑half brace from Osian Evans was enough to secure all three points for Port.
Since that defeat at the Traeth, Pwllheli have shown they can trouble anyone in the division. They followed up with a pair of strong wins, including a 6–0 away victory at Penmaenmawr, where former Port forward Cian Pritchard grabbed a hat‑trick. Their momentum stalled a fortnight ago, however, with a narrow 2–1 loss at Bethesda.
For Port, the mission is clear: extend their six‑match unbeaten run, which currently stands at five wins and a draw. Maintaining that form is essential if they are to keep pace with the league leaders, who issued a statement of intent with an emphatic 8–0 midweek win. With a game in hand, the leaders have restored their three‑point cushion, adding extra pressure on Port to keep collecting points.
Saturday’s derby promises intensity, local pride and plenty at stake — exactly what you want from a Llyn & Eifionydd showdown.
