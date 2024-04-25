HOLYWELLTown secured the JD Cymru North title with a 4-0 victory over Llanidloes Town at the Achieve More Stadium on last night.
Johnny Haseldin’s side went into the game knowing that just a point would secure the trophy and they swept aside their already-relegated opponents.
Myles Hart picked the perfect time to score his first goal of the season as he headed home from Beau Cornish’s cross to open the scoring in the 35th minute.
Jake Cooke’s header – his 17th league goal of the campaign – doubled the advantage just before half-time, while Jamie Breese continued his fine scoring form with a headed goal of his own shortly before the hour mark.
The fourth goal came courtesy of substitute Julian Williams in stoppage time, before the trophy was lifted at the final whistle as the Wellmen celebrated a superb campaign.
Holywell will not be promoted to the JD Cymru Premier after they decided not to appeal against the FAW’s decision to refuse them a top-tier licence.
Second place Flint town United have the required licence and will be promoted instead.
It is believed Holywell’s decision not to appeal is down to the cost of bringing their Halkyn Road ground up to the required standard to meet Tier 1 criteria.