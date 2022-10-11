Home ties for Aberystwyth and Bala in the JD Welsh Cup third round
Aberystwyth Town and Bala Town have home ties in the third round of the JD Welsh Cup.
The Seasiders host Newtown while the Lakesiders face Flint Town United on Saturday, 12 November.
Amongst the pick of the ties are the ones between Caernarfon Town and holders The New Saints at Park Hall while JD Cymru North leaders Colwyn Bay travel Connah’s Quay Nomads who they beat in last season’s quarter finals.
The draw:
Aberystwyth Town v Newtown
Airbus UK Broughton v Trefelin BGC
Bala Town v Flint Town United
Barry Town United v Gresford Athletic
Buckley Town v Prestatyn Town
Cefn Druids v Llanelli Town
Connah’s Quay Nomads v Colwyn Bay
Conwy Borough v Penybont
Cwmbran Celtic v Carmarthen Town
Guilsfield v Goytre United
Hakin United v Holywell Town
Mold Alexandra v Briton Ferry Llansawel
Penydarren BGC v Trethomas Bluebirds
Pontardawe Town v Pill AFC
Ruthin Town v Pontypridd United
