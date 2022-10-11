Home ties for Aberystwyth and Bala in the JD Welsh Cup third round

Tuesday 11th October 2022 1:30 pm
CARDIFF, WALES - 1 May 2022: TNS lift the JD Welsh Cup. Penybont v The New Saints in the JD Welsh Cup Final at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales on the 1st May 2022. (Pic by Lewis Mitchell/FAW)
TNS beat Penybont in last season’s final (Football Association of Wales )

Aberystwyth Town and Bala Town have home ties in the third round of the JD Welsh Cup.

The Seasiders host Newtown while the Lakesiders face Flint Town United on Saturday, 12 November.

Amongst the pick of the ties are the ones between Caernarfon Town and holders The New Saints at Park Hall while JD Cymru North leaders Colwyn Bay travel Connah’s Quay Nomads who they beat in last season’s quarter finals.

The draw:

Aberystwyth Town v Newtown

Airbus UK Broughton v Trefelin BGC

Bala Town v Flint Town United

Barry Town United v Gresford Athletic

Buckley Town v Prestatyn Town

Cefn Druids v Llanelli Town

Connah’s Quay Nomads v Colwyn Bay

Conwy Borough v Penybont

Cwmbran Celtic v Carmarthen Town

Guilsfield v Goytre United

Hakin United v Holywell Town

Mold Alexandra v Briton Ferry Llansawel

Penydarren BGC v Trethomas Bluebirds

Pontardawe Town v Pill AFC

Ruthin Town v Pontypridd United

