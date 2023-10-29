Aber earned a huge victory away to Europa Conference League representatives Penybont on Friday night, and it was thoroughly deserved after a proactive and competitive performance.
Penybont 0 Aberystwyth Town 2, JD Cymru Premier
Owen Taylor opened his Black and Green goalscoring account on 14 minutes, and Jack Thorn’s penalty doubled the advantage just before the half hour, with Bont’s Ashley Evans seeing red for handball to concede the spot kick.
The Seasiders benefit from a large fan base in south Wales, and those loyal supporters turned out in force in Penybont with around 30 singing throughout the game and encouraging their team.
The visitors started well: Alex Pennock had to save a looping header early on, then John Owen went on a trademark surging run, played a one two with Steff Davies and sent in an acrobatic effort which Pennock saved.
However the hosts’ let off was temporary as moments later a deep free kick from Billy Kirkman was nodded on by the imperious Harry Owen, and Taylor was on the spot to slot home, a vital goal which encouraged all in Black and Green to believe.
Aber keeper Dave Jones stuck a big hand out to deny the dangerous Keyon Reffell, then comfortably saved a free kick from Henry Jones to keep Aber in the box seat.
Then Harry Owen sent a testing ball down the middle for Steff Davies to pursue, the flailing Pennock rushed out but missed the ball, and Davies sent in a goalbound header which Evans saved expertly.
Sadly for Evans this meant a straight red, and Thorn dispatched the penalty comfortably to put Aber in control at two nil.
The Seasiders allowed Penybont possession without ever looking in danger, and in fact Ben Woollam saw a late back header punched over by Pennock, but Aber were good value for a two goal half time lead.
Into the second half and Bont gained numerous free kicks and set pieces which were all comfortably cleared by the super visiting defence. Mael Davies saw a shot drift wide but at the other end Iwan Lewis, imperious in midfield had a shot blocked.
John Owen saw a glancing header saved from Kirkman’s free kick, and Bont’s Reffell drew a rare save out of Jones with a low drive, followed by a clearance off the line by Louis Bradford which fell into Jones’ safe hands.
Towards the fourth quarter Aber exploited the spaces to create numerous chances for a third goal.
Harry Owen saw a low shot tipped round the post, Ben Woollam went on a surging run down the right and crossed for sub Alex Darlington to chop just wide and Taylor then volleyed into the side netting from the right side, with oohs and aahs echoing out from the stand occupied by Aber’s supporters.
Woollam then hit the side netting from the right with a third goal looking inevitable: Lewis volleyed wide, Thorn’s goalbound volley was tipped over by Pennock, then right at the end of six additional minutes the home keeper did well to deny Darlington what would have been a deserved third, but Aber were more than happy to settle for two nil and three points on a famous night in Penybont.
Town supporters will hope that the gutsy, confident performance was a season defining one, and more displays like this will soon see Anthony William’s men climb the JD Cymru table.
Aber’s first ever win away at Penybont was richly deserved, and Aber continue their Halloween Half Term tour of South Wales next Saturday with a visit to Jenner Park to face Barry Town (ko 2.30pm).
Report: ATFC