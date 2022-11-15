Huge win for Bow Street against Llanidloes
Bow Street Reserves secured their best and most important victory since joining the FAW Central Reserves League on Friday night, with a 1-0 away victory at league champions Llanidloes.
Street recalled captain Harri Roberts, Osian Burrell and Kurtis Dallas to the starting line up with a view to stifling the quality and pace of Llanidloes, and an early tackle by Dallas on Llani’s star player Mason Jones set the tone for the rest of the evening.
Llanidloes were far the better side in the first half and could have gone in at the break 2 or 3 goals ahead, but a combination of good luck, poor finishing and a world class save from Llyr Hughes kept it even going into the second half.
The Magpies emerged for the second half a different side, with Steff Davies taking the game by the neck in the opening exchanges, but it was the last fifteen minutes that included the main talking points of the game.
Joshua Peck was sent off for his second poor tackle of the game on Rhys Hughes, but with the final whistle approaching, Gregg Brown had the chance to win the game for the home side but blazed over from 12 yards.
With two minutes left on the clock, substitute Jamie Davies fed the ball to Garmon Nutting and to a soundtrack of various calls for him to “hit it”, he did just that and rifled the ball into the top corner from 25 yards to spark jubilant scenes when the final whistle blew shortly afterwards.
Street Manager Huw Bates said after the game: “Losing here 8-1 last season was probably the most humiliating experience of my managerial career, so I was determined to pick a squad and a side that would prevent a repeat of that debacle.”
Bates added: “Llani are a top side and in Mason Jones they arguably boast the best player in the league, but if there’s been a better man marking job done by anyone this season than what Kurtis Dallas did on him tonight, I’d be very surprised.”
Speaking about his side’s league prospects Bates stated: “Look, Garmon’s wonder strike and Bugs’ wonder save at least give us a little opportunity to dream, but it’s vital now that we follow this up with 3 points in our next game to take us into Christmas unbeaten. After that, who knows, but whatever happens, nobody can take tonight away from us and I’m very proud of everyone involved.”
Bow Street: Ll. Hughes, O. Roberts-Young, K. Dallas, L. Crumpler, T. Bates, G. Nutting, H. Roberts (J. Davies 62), D. Davies (K. Jones 62), S. Davies (O. Evans 78), Rh. Hughes and O. Burrell (J. Williams 73). Unused sub: D. James.
