It was rather disappointing after so much pressure from the visitors to see them conceding an equalizer barely two minutes later. There was hesitancy on the part of Port’s rearguard as they waited in vain for an off-side flag. A neat pass by Gallagher-Keen on the edge of Port’s box put Charlie Edge through on goal and he calmly shot under the body of the onrushing Matthew Wallace to make it 1-1.