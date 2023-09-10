Porthmadog’s tenacity and hard work in sweltering conditions finally saw them over the line at the end of a pulsating and, at times, nerve-shredding match against a good Gresford Athletic outfit, writes Treflyn Jones.
Gresford Athletic 2 Porthmadog 3, JD Cymru North
It was Port who started marginally the brighter and also created most of the goal-scoring chances during the first period. After six minutes, a sliding Shaun Cavanagh came very close to connecting with a low and dangerous cross by Tom Mahoney on the left wing and four minutes later, a Gresford attacker miscued a close-range volley from a corner kick with the goal at his mercy.
Port continued to attack with pace in the scorching heat and it took a fine save by Michael Jones to prevent Morgan Jones from opening the scoring for Port as he parried away his strong right footed drive and the Gresford custodian did equally well to keep out a worthy effort by Rhys Alun.
A few minutes later, Tom Mahoney was unlucky to see his fine shot cleared off the line by a defender. Shortly after the half hour mark, however, Port finally got their noses in front. The home keeper was adjudged to have brought down Rhys Alun in the box and up stepped Shaun Cavanagh to open the scoring as his low shot sent Michael Jones the wrong way.
It was rather disappointing after so much pressure from the visitors to see them conceding an equalizer barely two minutes later. There was hesitancy on the part of Port’s rearguard as they waited in vain for an off-side flag. A neat pass by Gallagher-Keen on the edge of Port’s box put Charlie Edge through on goal and he calmly shot under the body of the onrushing Matthew Wallace to make it 1-1.
Shortly before half time, Port were awarded another penalty when a fierce volley by Danny Brookwell hit a defender’s hand and Cavanagh completed his brace with a firm drive into the right hand corner past the diving reserve keeper Busby who had replaced the injured Michael Jones. 2-1 to Port but the penalty-fest had not ended as Gresford were awarded a spot kick after Ryan Williams brought down a Gresford attacker just inside the penalty area. This time, Gresford substitute Haci Ozlu calmly sent Wallace the wrong way to ensure that an absorbing first half ended all square at two apiece.
Gresford were first out of the blocks in the second half as Ozlu burst through the Port defence only to see his shot go just past the upright and, shortly after, it took a fine save by Wallace to keep out Charlie Edge.
Then, it was Port’s turn as a glorious long distance effort by Morgan Owen was met by a brilliant one-handed save high to his right by Busby. Port came even closer on the hour mark when a thumping header by Gruff Ellis, rising high above the defence, slammed against the crossbar.
It was end-to-end stuff as the game moved into the final 15 minutes and it took a top quality save by Wallace to keep out the ever-dangerous Ozlu.
Indeed, Port endured a few more heart-in-mouth moments before that moment of magic in the 94th minute.
Danny Brookwell did very well indeed to dispossess the Gresford centre back on the edge of the area and weaved his way into the box before producing an unselfish lay-off to Ifan Emlyn, unmarked at the far post, who smashed home the winner to the unbridled joy of Port’s travelling supporters. 2-3 it ended and a valuable three points to the men from Y Traeth bringing their league total to seven points as they cement their place in 11th spot, level on points with Prestatyn.
Port host Glantraeth on Friday evening (7.30pm) in the first round of the Welsh Cup.The match is sponsored by Falconer Electrical Services Ltd.