PORTHMADOG will welcome Bethesda Athletic to the Traeth for another three Ardal NW points contest on Saturday.
Like all home league games for the remainder of the season this game will kick off at 2.30pm.
This is Bethesda’s first season in the ANW following promotion, and it has been a successful one. They currently lie in 6th spot in the table.
They have gained five of their eight league wins away from home which is quite an impressive record on the road.
They will no doubt be keen to have a crack at Port’s unbeaten record at the Traeth.
Bethesda’s victims on the road include Prestatyn and Llannefydd.
Their main goal threat comes from the league’s leading scorer, Osian Hughes, with 17 goals and six assists to his name.
In the corresponding match at Parc Meurig, Port ran out 3-0 winners with Rhys Alun (2) and Jonny Bravo providing the goals.
For Port the challenge remains unchanged, they will look to maintain the consistency they have shown throughout the season.
Back in the squad at Penmaenmawr last week were Sion Williams, Zac Pike and Josh Banks, following injuries.
