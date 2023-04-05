IFAN Jones bagged a hat-trick to secure Nefyn a 3-1 win at Mynydd Llandegai in the NWC West Premier Division.
After beating Amlwch last time out the Penwaig will be looking to put a run of wins together to end their campaign on a high after suffering patchy form to date.
Jones made the breakthrough on the stroke of half time with a fine finish past home keeper Dafydd Morris after good work by Carwyn Griffiths.
And he netted another couple of goals midway through the second half to put Nefyn in the driving seat.
Liam Willighan pulled one back for the hosts but it was too little too late.
Other results: Bethesda Athletic 7 Pentraeth 3; Llanberis 7 Amlwch Town 1.