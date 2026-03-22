NEFYN United surrendered top spot in the North Wales Coast West Premier Division after being held to a 1–1 draw by Llanberis on Saturday, while Menai Bridge Tigers returned to the summit with a convincing 5–0 win at Llannerch‑y‑Medd.
Tomi Evans put the Penwaig ahead on 20 minutes after combining well with Steffan Toplis, the striker netting his 18th league goal of the season. Nefyn had further chances to extend their lead, but Llanberis hit back through Huw Owen to end the visitors’ 10‑match winning run and dent their title momentum.
The Tigers took full advantage, with goals from John Littlemore (2), Gerwyn Roberts, Jamie McDaid and Callum Graves securing a comfortable victory and lifting them back to the top.
Nantlle Vale stayed firmly in the mix with a commanding 4–0 win at Bontnewydd.
Llion Griffiths opened the scoring on the half hour after linking with Ashley Owen, before Hugh Jones doubled the lead in first‑half stoppage time.
Owen made it 3–0 on 69 minutes, joining Evans on 18 league goals, and substitute Callum McDonnell rounded off the performance after being set up by Owain Ellis.
It finished 1–1 in the local derby between Penrhyndeudraeth and Llanystumdwy at Maes y Parc. Meilir Edwards struck for the Cocklemen on the stroke of half‑time, but Owen Pritchard levelled on 67 minutes. Both sides had chances late on, but a draw was a fair outcome.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs fell 3–1 to Talysarn Celts, who led early through Jake Thomas. Owain Jones‑Owen equalised, but further goals from Gethin Jones and Jack Usher sealed the points.
Elsewhere, Gwalchmai won 5–1 at Mynydd Llandegai thanks to goals from Liam Willinghan (2), Iwan Sawicz, Darren Lewthwaite and a Steven Tindall own goal, while Boded edged a 3–2 victory at Llanrug United.
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