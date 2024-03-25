ABERYSTWYTH Town Womens’ Imogen Scourfield has once again been called up to the Cymru U19s squad, for their 2024 Euro Qualification campaign in April.
The versatile midfielder has become a vital part of the Aber Town Women squad this season and has so far made 17 senior appearances in all competitions this campaign.
Cymru U19s face Lithuania, North Macedonia and Moldova in Group 1, across three games played in Moldova between 3-9 April.
Imi said: “It was another dream come true. It’s crazy to think how much I’ve grown in my footballing career especially over the last two years.
“It’s been a whirl wind of a season with Aber which I’m so appreciative of.
However, I would like to thank Haverfordwest Academy in particular as they were a team who believed in me no matter what and they were the ones who started my journey and who gave me opportunities.
“I would like to mention Ben Evans in particular. Ben is someone who coached me in Haverfordwest Academy at the age of U16.
“There was never one moment within my Haverfordwest journey where he doubted me. Therefore, I would like to thank Ben for all the opportunities he provided me throughout my time there."
This is Scourfield’s third international callup for Cymru U19’s, having already been selected twice this season.
She made her debut on 24th October 2023, coming on as a stoppage time substitute against Czech Republic.
That was one of two caps to Imi’s name, having claimed her second just three days later against England.
At just 17-years-old, Scourfield remains one of the only Genero Adran Premier players to be selected for international duty in the past year.
U19s manager Roy Tourle, who played a key role in Scourfield’s development after she joined the club in 2022, said: “It’s fantastic for the club. It goes to show our development programme works.
“She’s done brilliantly in the last couple of years.
“She’s just gone from strength to strength. It’s a testament to her and her desire to want to play. We’re so proud of her.”
Cymru U19s face Lithuania U19s in their first game in the Euro qualifiers in Orhei, Moldova on Wednesday, 3 April, with an 11am kick off.