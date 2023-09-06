PENRHYNDEUDRAETH are in the hat for the next round of the North Wales Coast FA Intermediate Cup after seeing off visitors Llanerch-y-Medd 2-0.
The Cocklemen started brightly and took the lead on 10 minutes when Tom Hughes beat his man before firing an edge-of-the-area curler into the corner beyond the dive of keeper Kieran Murphy.
It was a slender lead at the break with little to choose between the two teams but the hosts upped the ante in the second half.
But they had to wait until the 88th minute for their reward when Deegan John made an impact from the bench with a close range finish from a corner.
Young forward Rhys Williams gave Nefyn the lead midway through the first half of a hard-fought tie at Llandudno Junction.
The hosts hit back through Dean Seager on 53 minutes and finished the job with stoppage time strikes by Jack Williams and Matthew Jones.