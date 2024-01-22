I’m writing this from the warmth and comfort of my house this Sunday, and haven’t ventured out since Storm Isha hit.
It was the correct decision to call the game off this week due to the dangerous weather conditions. With Cardiff Met having to travel all the way from the capital, a postponement was the only call.
The safety of the players is always most important. We’ll look forward to welcoming Met in the rescheduled fixture in a week or two.
A Sunday off is a rare occasion for us. It was nice to enjoy a Sunday roast with the family for a change. However, for me, I can only enjoy it properly after a lovely run in the morning. Even though the game was off, the hard work never stops. It was a strange sense of deja vu for us - a storm called off a game against Cardiff Met a few years ago too, but that was shortly before kick-off rather than several hours in advance. I think a few of us still have nightmares about the run the gaffer made us do that day instead.
This week the girls have been hard at work with team training on Tuesday and a gym session on Thursday. Having the access to the gym at Plascrug since the new year has been fantastic. As well as being terrific for strength and conditioning, it’s helped with rehab and recovery for the girls who need it - Cheeks (Bethan Roberts) has been working hard and we hope to have her back very soon after that nasty freak injury that fractured her wrist just before Christmas.
Next up then is a tough trip to Wrexham, who have been really impressive this season on their debut in the Genero Adran Premier. We will go there and give it everything as we always do. Thank you for your support.