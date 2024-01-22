A Sunday off is a rare occasion for us. It was nice to enjoy a Sunday roast with the family for a change. However, for me, I can only enjoy it properly after a lovely run in the morning. Even though the game was off, the hard work never stops. It was a strange sense of deja vu for us - a storm called off a game against Cardiff Met a few years ago too, but that was shortly before kick-off rather than several hours in advance. I think a few of us still have nightmares about the run the gaffer made us do that day instead.