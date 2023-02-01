AFTER mixed results at the start of the year, Bow Street are looking to build up a head of steam again and will take plenty of positives from a solid 3-0 win against visitors Welshpool Town in the Ardal League North East.
That the Magpies left it late to net the three goals to secure victory on Saturday took nothing away from the fact that they controlled proceedings from the first whistle.
There was only seven minutes of normal time remaining when Sion Ewart fired past keeper Adam Clewlow for the vital first goal, his seventh of the campaign.
Ifan Burrell also made it seven league goals for the Ardal League season as he doubled Street’s advantage as the game entered added time with the Lillywhites reduced to 10 men moments later when Ben Jenkins saw red.
There was still time for more excitement as Rhydian Davies scored a very late third.
Other results: Builth Wells 2 Llanuwchllyn 2; Caersws 3 Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 0; Cefn Albion 5 Dolgellau 0; Llanfair United 1 Llangollen Town 1; Penycae 4 Rhayader Town 1.