A STOPPAGE time goal by recent signing Iwan Roberts saw Bala off to a winning start after a close encounter at Maes Tegid.
Bala Town 1 Barry Town 0; JD Cymru Premier
The game was two minutes into 10 minutes of added on time when the ball fell to Roberts on the edge of the area and, under pressure, he curled a low right footer with the outside of his boot into the bottom corner.
The 70th minute substitute’s shot wasn’t hit with great venom but was it was right in the corner giving Barry keeper Michael Lewis litte chance.
Cymru youth international Roberts, 18, who made the move to Maes Tegid from Liverpool’s Academy, said: “It was a great feeling to get the team up and running. It was a tough game but a late goal is always a great feeling.
“We gelled really well towards the end and showed that togetherness to get the three points.
“Feels like family, great guys around you and the manager is great, the chairman, and Ruth.
“Great club, new team but we’re gelling really well together and I feel that it could be a good season for us.”
Bala were quicker out of the blocks on Saturday, Aeron Edwards firing just over after being found in space in the edge of the area by experienced winger Osebi Abadaki.
At the other end, Kyle McLaggon pounced on some hesitancy in the middle of the park to feed Chris Hugh in space down the left.
The full back raced into the area but his low shot was gathered by Kelland Absalom at the second attempt.
The lively start to the game continued with Bala creating the better chances.
George Newell’s header from Luke Wall’s volleyed cross clipped the bar and Adabaki beat his man on the edge of the area but fired his effort into the sidenetting after a quick Bala counter.
Absalom went into the book for a late challenge when chasing a loose ball outside of the box just after the hour closely followed by a far more significant caution.
With Barry pressing, McLoggan looked to get a shot away in the area but was denied by Kyle Harrison’s challenge. McLoggan left his boot in and was sent for an early shower.
Bala upped the tempo again but it seemed they would have to settle for a point when Newell’s shot was tipped around the post by Lewis before the same player directed an effort just wide of the woodwork after good work by Abadaki down the right.
Up next for Colin Caton’s men is a trip to the capital on Saturday to take on Cardiff Met.