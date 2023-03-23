BARMOUTH & Dyffryn are through to the final of the J Emrys Morgan Cup after beating local rivals Tywyn Bryncrug 3-1 last night.
After a pretty even start to the first half at Machynlleth’s Cae Glas, the Magpies took control with goals by teenager Joe Lloyd and veteran Shane Jones before the break.
Tywyn, to their credit, didn’t let their head drop and gave themselves a lifeline when substitute Cullen Rodgers reduced the deficit on 70 minutes after good work by Nick Williams.
But Barmouth hotshot Paul Lewis had the final say with a killer third goal six minutes later to book their place in the final where they will take on either Tregaron Turfs or Montgomery Town who face each other on Monday.