PENRHYNCOCH were beaten for the third time this season by Buckley who played their first home game at the Globe in 11 weeks on Saturday.
The Bucks had already won both games at the Roosters’ Cae Baker in the Nathaniel MG Cup in July and a remarkable JD Cymru North league outing in November.
Pen had taken a 3-0 lead inside half an hour but Buckley battled back to take the win.
On the back of precious win against Holyhead Hotspur last Saturday which took them off the foot of the table, Gari Lewis’ players were out for more points to ease their relegation concerns.
And they looked set to pick up a point after a battling display at the Globe until substitute Max Moore popped up with the winner on 76 minutes.
It was a cruel blow for Pen who had fallen behind to a Joshua Jones goal after just five minutes but showed grit and determination to get back into it with Jamie Jones netting his first goal for the club on 18 minutes after making the move from Aberystwyth.
The game was a fundraiser for seven-year old Aaron Wharton, who was team mascot as he battles life limiting health issues.
Llanidloes were beaten 4-2 at runaway league leaders Colwyn Bay who made it an incredible 19 wins in 20 league outings.
Bay raced into a two-goal lead through Craig Lindfield and Tom McCready inside 10 minutes.
Jamie Breese pulled one back on 17 minutes but Sam Downey restored the hosts’ advantage midway through the half.
Credit to the Daffs they reacted well with Breese adding a second before the break to make a game of it.
Llani continued to compete on a level footing in the second spell before Ryan Edwards secured the points with Bay’s fourth on 71 minutes.
Other results: Conwy Borough 0 Guilsfield 3; Gresford Athletic 1 Holyhead Hotspur 3; Llandudno 5 Prestatyn Town 2; Mold Alexandra 3 Cefn Druids 4; Ruthin Town 1 Porthmadog 0.