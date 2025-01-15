THE winners of December’s Player and Manager of the Month awards across the JD Cymru Leagues have been confirmed.

Bala Town’s Colin Caton was shortlisted for the JD Cymru Premier manager of the month award but it went to Briton Ferry Llansawel boss Andy Dyer.

Victories over Newtown and Cardiff Met before a New Year’s Eve draw with Barry Town United meant that Briton Ferry Llansawel moved into 2025 just one point from safety.

Andy Dyer’s squad suffered with a number of injuries early in the season but now look a much stronger outfit as they adapt to top-flight football.

Whilst Caernarfon Town’s Louis Lloyd made the short list for the players’ award, it was handed to Alex Gammond – Briton Ferry Llansawel.

ABERYSTWYTH, WALES - 11 JANUARY 2025: Briton Ferry's Alex Gammond during the 2024/25 JD Cymru Premier league fixture between Aberystwyth Town FC & Briton Ferry Llansawel AFC at Park Avenue, Aberystwyth, Wales (Pic by John Smith/FAW)
Alex Gammond (Football Association of Wales)

The captain led by example in December and scored a late winner in the 2-1 victory over Newtown at the start of the month.

The 30-year old central defender then delivered a commanding display against Cardiff Met and played a key role in his side keeping a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Barry Town United at the end of the year.

OLD COLWYN, COLWYN BAY, CONWY - 29th NOVEMBER 2023 - Nomad's Michael Wilde after Colwyn Bay FC vs Connah's Quay Nomads in Round 17 of the JD Cymru Premier at The Four Crosses Construction Arena, Colwyn Bay (Pic by Sam Eaden/FAW)
Colwyn Bay manager Michael Wilde (Sam Eaden / FAW)

JD Cymru North

Manager: Michael Wilde – Colwyn Bay

Colwyn Bay continue to keep the pressure on league leaders Airbus UK Broughton and Michael Wilde’s side claimed six points from a possible six in December with victories over Ruthin Town and Bangor 1876. The side also scored six goals and now sit four points off top spot.

Player: Sam Duffy – Denbigh Town

Three goals and an assist in three games made it a memorable month for Sam Duffy as Denbigh Town took four points in the JD Cymru North. Duffy played every minute of all three games in December and has scored seven goals during the current league campaign.

DENBIGH, WALES - 4TH JANUARY 2025: Denbigh Town's Sam Duffy during the JD Cymru North fixture between Denbigh Town and Holywell Town at Central Park Stadium, Denbigh. 4th of January, Denbigh, Wales (Pic by Nik Mesney/FAW)
Sam Duffy (Football Association of Wales)

JD Cymru South

Manager: Andy Hill – Trefelin

Player: Louis Phillips – Newport City