THE winners of December’s Player and Manager of the Month awards across the JD Cymru Leagues have been confirmed.
Bala Town’s Colin Caton was shortlisted for the JD Cymru Premier manager of the month award but it went to Briton Ferry Llansawel boss Andy Dyer.
Victories over Newtown and Cardiff Met before a New Year’s Eve draw with Barry Town United meant that Briton Ferry Llansawel moved into 2025 just one point from safety.
Andy Dyer’s squad suffered with a number of injuries early in the season but now look a much stronger outfit as they adapt to top-flight football.
Whilst Caernarfon Town’s Louis Lloyd made the short list for the players’ award, it was handed to Alex Gammond – Briton Ferry Llansawel.
The captain led by example in December and scored a late winner in the 2-1 victory over Newtown at the start of the month.
The 30-year old central defender then delivered a commanding display against Cardiff Met and played a key role in his side keeping a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Barry Town United at the end of the year.
JD Cymru North
Manager: Michael Wilde – Colwyn Bay
Colwyn Bay continue to keep the pressure on league leaders Airbus UK Broughton and Michael Wilde’s side claimed six points from a possible six in December with victories over Ruthin Town and Bangor 1876. The side also scored six goals and now sit four points off top spot.
Player: Sam Duffy – Denbigh Town
Three goals and an assist in three games made it a memorable month for Sam Duffy as Denbigh Town took four points in the JD Cymru North. Duffy played every minute of all three games in December and has scored seven goals during the current league campaign.
JD Cymru South
Manager: Andy Hill – Trefelin
Player: Louis Phillips – Newport City