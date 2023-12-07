No JD Cymru Premier club picked up more points in November than Haverfordwest County, who claimed seven from three games to move within a point of a top six spot. Tony Pennock led his side to their biggest win of the campaign in a 5-0 triumph over Colwyn Bay, before they became the first side in almost two years to win away at Connah’s Quay Nomads. A 1-1 draw against an in-form Cardiff Met side completed an unbeaten month for the Bluebirds.