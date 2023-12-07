The shortlist for November’s Player and Manager of the Month awards in the JD Cymru Leagues has been confirmed.
The fans' vote will be combined with a league and independent voting panel to determine the winners.
JD Cymru Premier
Manager of the Month
Steve Evans – Colwyn Bay
Colwyn Bay started December in the JD Cymru Premier relegation zone and four points adrift of safety, but two wins from four matches lifted them up to 10th by the end of the month. Those victories came in back-to-back matches against Pontypridd United and Penybont, while Steve Evans’ side also provided a stern test in their defeat to second-place Connah’s Quay Nomads.
Craig Harrison – The New Saints
Two wins from two games against Newtown and Aberystwyth Town made it 10 consecutive league victories for The New Saints as they continue their quest for a 16th JD Cymru Premier title. Craig Harrison’s side ended November nine points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over second-place Connah’s Quay Nomads.
Tony Pennock – Haverfordwest County
No JD Cymru Premier club picked up more points in November than Haverfordwest County, who claimed seven from three games to move within a point of a top six spot. Tony Pennock led his side to their biggest win of the campaign in a 5-0 triumph over Colwyn Bay, before they became the first side in almost two years to win away at Connah’s Quay Nomads. A 1-1 draw against an in-form Cardiff Met side completed an unbeaten month for the Bluebirds.
Player of the Month
Sion Bradley – Caernarfon Town
Sion Bradley is having perhaps his best season in a Caernarfon Town shirt and he continued to impress in November with a series of influential displays despite his side not enjoying the best form. Always looking to bring his side forward and create chances, Bradley scored a beautifully finessed finish against Penybont before providing an assist with a sweet corner delivery against Barry Town United.
Adam Davies – Caernarfon Town
Despite Caernarfon Town winning just one of their three matches in November, forward Adam Davies scored on each occasion and showed multiple aspects of his game. After a composed strike against Penybont, he netted a bullet header against Barry Town United before an instinctive first-time finish against Bala Town.
Ryan Sears – Newtown
It has been an impressive season for third-place Newtown and Ryan Sears has been crucial to their success - the Robins picked up seven points from a possible nine from the three matches he played in November. A constant attacking threat down the left flank while also continuing to be solid defensively, he opened the scoring in the 3-1 win over Pontypridd United.
Luke Tabone – Haverfordwest County
In the month in which he scored his first Haverfordwest County goal by finding the net from close range in the win over Connah’s Quay Nomads, Luke Tabone continued to endear himself to Bluebirds fans with his imperious displays in defence. He was key in earning a clean sheet against Colwyn Bay – a game in which he was captain – and looked to start attacks from the back at every opportunity.
JD Cymru North
Manager of the Month
Lee Fowler – Flint Town United
Flint Town United’s unbeaten start to the JD Cymru North campaign continued in November as they won both of their two matches to extend their winning streak to five games. Lee Fowler guided his side to a 3-1 away win at Porthmadog before earning a 9-4 victory against Llanidloes Town to finish the month level on points with league leaders Holywell Town.
Jordan Hadaway – Llandudno
Following a squad overhaul in the summer, it has been a tricky campaign so far for Llandudno but they found their feet in November. After starting the month on just three points – eight points adrift of safety – Jordan Hadaway led his team to three successive wins against Prestatyn Town, Chirk AAA and Ruthin Town meaning that they had climbed out of the relegation zone by the start of December.
Dewi Llion – Denbigh Town
Denbigh Town continue to impress in the second tier and Dewi Llion’s side secured back-to-back wins in November to maintain fifth place in the table. After Dan Parry-Jones scored a 95th-minute winner to defeat Mold Alexandra 3-2 – ending Mold’s five-match winning run – Denbigh eased to a 3-0 triumph away at Prestatyn Town.
Player of the Month
Danny Holland – Llandudno
Amidst a host of exciting young talent in the Llandudno squad, it was captain Danny Holland who led by example as the Seasiders earned three consecutive wins in November. After his brace helped to secure a 3-2 win over Prestatyn Town, the midfielder also found the net in the 4-1 victory against Chirk AAA before assisting Ethan Roberts’ opener in the 2-1 win against Ruthin Town.
Josh Jones – Flint Town United
Flint Town United forward Josh Jones doubled his league goal tally for the whole campaign by finding the net four times in November. After his strike helped the Silkmen defeat Porthmadog 3-1, he had a hand in five of their goals in the 9-4 win over Llanidloes Town – by scoring a hat-trick and providing two assists.
Jake Roberts – Mold Alexandra
There is simply no stopping Jake Roberts at the moment, with the winger scoring in all seven of his league matches for Mold Alexandra since signing in the summer. After scoring twice in defeat to Denbigh Town, Roberts bagged a hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Gresford Athletic – meaning no player in the JD Cymru North has now scored more goals than him this season.
Matthew Worrall – Denbigh Town
September’s Player of the Month winner Matthew Worrall was the star of the show in Denbigh Town’s two victories in November, as he scored twice and assisted the other goal in the 3-2 victory against Mold Alexandra, before adding two more goals to his tally in the 3-0 away win at Prestatyn Town.