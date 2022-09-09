JD Cymru Leagues postpone games as mark of respect to the Queen
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Friday 9th September 2022 12:16 pm
Bala’s game against Pontypridd at Maes Tegid on Saturday has been postponed (Bala Town )
The JD Cymru Leagues have confirmed that this weekend’s fixtures (9-11 September) have been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Further updates on fixtures scheduled to take place during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.
In the JD Cymru Premier, Aberystwyth were scheduled to visit Flint Town United tonight while Bala Town were due to welcome Pontypridd United to Maes Tegid.
In the JD Cymru North, Porthmadog’s match at Ruthin Town has been postponed.
